LOCAL track and field sensation Cooper Smith has claimed gold in the under 17 State 400m race over the weekend running a personal best 51.06 seconds in the final.
Qualifying for the final in last place meant Cooper would be starting from lane one, the worst possible lane to start from according to coach Rod Kelly.
Having 24 hours to mentally prepare for his biggest race yet, Cooper knew exactly what needed to be done.
“We knew being in lane one was going to be difficult but Cooper just knuckled down and ran a great race,” Rod said.
Known for his hard work and determination, he blitzed the competition with his quickest 400m time to date and the race couldn’t have gone better.
Now a state champion, Cooper has booked himself a spot in the national titles in March at Sydney’s Olympic Park.
As well as being a track star, Cooper is a talented footballer who has caught the eye of many interested on lookers. Watch this space.
