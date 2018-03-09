GIPPSLAND’S utter dominance in the pool has continued at the Victorian Country Interdistrict swimming competition, winning it for the 24th time in a row. A strong contingent of 52 Gippsland swimmers, including 13 from South Gippsland Bass Swim Club, travelled to the Melbourne Sports and Aquatic Centre to compete in 68 events against swimmers from across country Victoria. South Gippsland Bass Swim Club’s head coach Dylan Muir was the Gippsland district coach for the day, leading the team both in and out of the water. South Gippsland Bass Swim Club swimmers Joshua Seignior (two firsts), Nathan Foote, Sophie McKenzie and Lily Robinson all placed first in individual events. Cooper Quaife and Seignior both gained second placings. The Gippsland team also finished first and second in various team relay races. The South Gippsland Bass Swim Club swimmers who competed for Gippsland were: Tomei Dal Pozzo, Locke DeGaris, Jack Edgar, Nathan Foote, Sophie McKenzie, Thomas McKenzie, Dylan Muir, Taya Murdoch, Cooper Quaife, Lily Robinson, Joshua Seignior, Joshua Wight and Eric Zubcic. This weekend they are excited to be competing at the Gippsland Championships.