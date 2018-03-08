THE Leongatha Gymnastics Club received a special award last week for its Inclusive Community Contribution.
The Blair Donaldson Award is named in honour of the late Foster community member who went above and beyond to advocate for people with disability.
The club was nominated for the award by South Gippsland Specialist School principal Heather Braden.
The club hosts 25 students from the school. Initially they had their own classes, but have since joined in with the regular program following their rapid development.
Cindy Borg from the club said it was an honour to receive the award.
“Thanks to the South Gippsland Shire Council and the South Gippsland Specialist School for recognising the work that the club does.
“We have boys and girls in our classes
from one year old to the elderly. We even have a class at the Mountain View Retirement Village.”
The club has grown to now have a membership of 380 people. It’s based at St Laurence’s Primary School’s multipurpose hall.
