KORUMBURRA swimming squad, the “Burra-Cudas”, finished an outstanding summer season with a presentation night in their clubrooms, on Sunday, March 25.
Awards included recognition of Sophie McKenzie and Cooper Quaife as the 2017/18 Club Champions, and the presentation of the Rachel Harms Memorial Shield for most improved swimmer to Sophie McKenzie.
Junior Age Champions went to Gypsy Quaife and Clayton Quaife.
Intermediate Age Champions went to Zinnia Jackman-Riches and Cooper Quaife.
Senior Age Champions went to Sophie McKenzie and Bayley Nicholas.
Other awards presented were the Coaches Award to Milli Mackay, and Encouragement Award to Marty Cook. Most Personal Bests Award went to Bodhi Abernethy, and Commitment Awards to Milli Mackay, Bodhi Abernethy, Jacquline Turton, Zinnia Jackman-Riches, Caleb Turton, Caspian Jackman-Riches and Bayley Nicholas.
Gifts were presented to the club Captains, Ella Roberts and Caspian Jackman-Riches, and to coaches Matt Whiteside, Brooke Whiteside, Davin Nicholas and Eric Zubcic for their dedication in supporting all of the squad swimmers.
A highlight of the season was provided by Sophie McKenzie and Cooper Quaife, who both broke three club records, and Jess Cook, who broke one record at the swimming carnival in February.
Korumburra Swimming Club presentation night
KORUMBURRA swimming squad, the “Burra-Cudas”, finished an outstanding summer season with a presentation night in their clubrooms, on Sunday, March 25.