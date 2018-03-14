OMK has overcome shaky start in the grand final to claim the Leongatha and District Cricket Association’s Under 16s premiership on Sunday.
Winning the toss and electing to bat on what looked like a challenging wicket at Leongatha turf, OMK were looking to get the early runs on the board.
Joel Cuman and captain Ethan Lamers opened the batting against the new ball attack of Wonthaggi Club’s Joel Brann and Emmet Dempsey.
Brann was on fire early with the two early wickets of Joel Cuman lbw and Brock Furness bowled both for 0.
Mitchell Nicholas joined Lamers at the crease and they added a handy 26 runs to provide some stability after a shaky start.
Mitchell was eventually bowled for 22 and when Luke Walker followed shortly after for 17 the Diggers had their back against the wall at 4/84.
Lamers batted through the majority of the innings for a vital 51 before being caught behind off the bowling of opposing captain Brann.
This was only the second time Lamers had been dismissed in under 16’s cricket for the entire season.
At this point runs became vital for OMK and with some late tail end runs to Mitchell Rowe 17 and Charlie Koscal 17 the Diggers went into the change of innings with a defendable 7/149 on the board.
Brann was easily the pick of the Club bowlers finishing with 4/7 off his 10 overs that included seven maidens.
He was well supported by Shaun Tessari who claimed 2/15 off eight overs.
After the break Club opened with Josh Schultz and Josh Williams against the OMK attack of Mitchell Rowe and Joel Cuman.
With no slips in place and most players set forward of the ball, OMK obviously believed they had enough runs to start with a defensive field.
Schultz was the first batsmen to go, trapped in front by Cuman which led to Brann and Williams putting their heads down and going to work.
But tight bowling and exceptional fielding from the OMK boys made it very difficult to score and when Williams was run out for 10, cracks began to appear.
Emmett Dempsey joined Brann at the crease and added 31 when Brann was caught for 17 by Mitchell Nicholas off the bowling of Mitch Sawyers as he tried to increase the run rate.
With overs passing them by the Club bats were forced to start playing their shots in order to chase the runs.
Despite the best efforts of Emmett Dempsey 21, the wickets continued to fall with Club eventually bowled out for 99 in the 48th over.
Mitch Sawyers 4/18 and Joel Cuman 2/10 were the pick of the bowlers for OMK who really did put in a terrific all round game.
After finishing the season on top of the ladder and this being their first loss of the season Club should still hold their heads high after a terrific season.
Umpires Alan Jordan and Ken Scrimshaw awarded OMK captain Ethan Lamers with the man of the match shirt for his 51 runs.
This game was a showcase of some very talented junior cricketers that will begin to inject themselves into the senior grades; the LDCA is in good hands.
