STORMY weather last Sunday turned the venue for the annual Cowes Classic Aquathon, the Cowes’ front beach, into a washing machine, forcing organisers to shorten the swim leg, by eliminating the jetty from the course.
However, even though the swim went for little more than 300 metres, around two bobbing buoys, strong winds and choppy waves, running diagonally to the swimmers provided sufficient challenge.
And it was a relieved announcer who declared that all swimmers had left the water and headed off on the run leg around the township.
A total of 74 people completed the course and while this was well down on previous years, owing to the event being postponed and also due to the day’s inclement weather, organisers declared the event a success and confirmed it would be staged again next year as part of the Bass Coast Summer Series.
Winners of the event, both overall and local, were Mark Rowe of Cape Paterson, in a time of 17:46, and Kara Landells 19:23. They both took out the overall awards in the Bass Coast Summer Series as well.
In fact, only 34 people completed all three races in the series, including the Cape Aquathon, Channel Challenge and Cowes Classic and will receive the inaugural Certificate of Achievement from the shire.
The top 20 ‘local’ placegetters in Sunday’s event were Mark Rowe 0:17:46.9, Justin Tilley 0:18:10.3, Bill Barry 0:19:11.9, Bailey Sutherland 0:19:16.9, Kara Landells 0:19:23.1, Kris Harris 0:19:40.8, Thomas Onley 0:20:02.9, James Spottiswood 0:20:06.4, Rob Fleisner 0:20:17.5, Marcus Bond 0:20:27.6, Lucas Kent 0:20:45.2, Max Stafford 0:20:50.6, Georgia Kaye-Helmot 0:21:04.6, Duncan Herbert 0:21:15.4, Ella Hughes 0:21:21.5, James Corbett 0:21:33.8, Jack Matthews 0:21:43.1, Liam Turner 0:21:53.2, Russell Watson 0:21:54.9 and Cameron Herrington 0:22:18.6.
Winners of the respective sections were: Senior Open/Local Male Mark Rowe, Senior Open/Local Female Kara Landells, Junior Open Male Linus Mayes, Junior Open Female Kendra Jewell, Junior Local Male Bailey Sutherland, Junior Local Female Ella Hughes, Open Masters Male Andrew Hills, Open/Local Masters Female Rebeka Fincher, Local Masters Male Kris Harris, Open Veteran Male Auriel Wachter, Open Veteran Female Janice Stephens, Local Veteran Male James Corbett and Local Veteran Female Suzie Herrington.
