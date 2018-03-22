THE Wonthaggi Boxing Club has secured its new home, with the official paperwork for the old Wonthaggi CFA building being signed on Friday at the Bass Coast Shire Council.
The new look committee headed up by president Taryn DeMunk was thrilled to finally have a new home base after a long 12-month process to secure the building.
The inaugural Wonthaggi Boxing Club committee formed back in 2014, with the club running out of the old Miners Rest Hotel.
Since then hundreds of people have come and gone from the gym, both gaining fitness and bettering themselves as human beings.
With the pending sale of the Miners Rest Hotel and the future of the boxing club up in the air, it was up to the dedicated club members to find a new home.
The old Wonthaggi CFA building located opposite the Wonthaggi Secondary Colleges McBride campus looked the perfect setting for the club, with a central location to the town and larger training spaces than the current Miners Rest facility.
“The process did take some time to finally come to fruition, but the club would really like to thank the tireless efforts of Bass Coast Shire officer Mark Lindsay for his exceptional help during the whole process,” Wonthaggi Boxing Club secretary Terry Earl said.
“Without Mark and the tireless effort he has put in to help us reach this point, who knows where the club might be.”
Members of the committee also credit Terry for his amazing work during the 12 month period, with many saying he was the driving force to get the boxing club to where it is today.
The club will now begin planning the works for inside the building, with local tradesmen scoping out the building in the coming weeks.
“A group of Bass Coast Shire employees donated their time to cleaning up the previously trashed building during the week, removing broken glass and furniture as well as cleaning the overgrown gardens. We would love to thank those people for doing a job they ultimately didn’t have to do,” Terry said.
Although there is still plenty to be done in terms of the renovations to the building itself, members of the boxing club can rest easy knowing they now have a place to call home.
New home for boxing club
