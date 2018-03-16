PHILLIP Island, Korumburra and Foster bowls clubs came away with the spoils after a thrilling day of Midweek bowls finals hosted by Inverloch and Leongatha on Tuesday this week, March 13.
In fact, it was a double celebration for Korumburra Bowls Club which came away with the best possible result on the day when they won two from two; both the Division 2 and Division 3 pennants.
It was at Inverloch that the blue riband event of the South Gippsland Midweek Bowls season was held, the Division 1 final, and it was Phillip Island which came away with the win but not without a titanic struggle against Leongatha.
The Island got out to a great start in the match, across three rinks of eight players; four per side.
They led by as many as 28 shots at one stage before Leongatha started to apply the pressure over the last 15 ends, closing the gap to eight shots at one stage, still with time and opportunity to even the score.
But despite the building pressure and some competitive urging from the supporters of each club, Phillip Island held its nerve to come away with a 72-61 victory; a margin of 11 shots – not much over three rinks.
While the Paddy Francis (s) versus Jenny Miller (s) 17-22 and Jan Dyer (s) and Trish McCormack 24-22 groupings had a tight tussle; the match was won and lost in the Robyn Eames (s) versus Marj Pearson (s) match.
Here the two skippers went shot for shot, converting losing positions by taking the shot or reducing the damage, it was Phillip Island’s lead John Batty who constantly applied the pressure with classy draw bowling, even in the gusty conditions that developed later and tested everyone.
The score line of Robyn Eames’ four of 31 to Marj Pearson’s groups’ 17 was the key stat but it didn’t tell the tale of some great bowling at the end of each end by these two talented players.
The match wasn’t without its controversy on the sidelines however, where the question of how many men should be allowed in what is essentially a midweek women’s competition.
Phillip Island played five men in their grand final team while Leongatha has not played a male all year and refrained from doing so in the final.
It shows the concept of mixed teams in midweek is still in its transition phase.
But winners are grinners and Phillip Island was delighted with such a strong showing in the final.
On the other end of the green, Foster won the Division 4 pennant in convincing style; taking both rinks Josie Bohn (s) 31 to Cindy Honks (s) 22 and Guilia Giaccherini (s) 35 to Dorothy Young (s) 24 for an overall 66 to 46 victory.
