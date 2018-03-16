After withstanding a determined fightback by Leongatha, Phillip Island’s Division 1 team held its nerve and went on to claim the South Gippsland Bowls Association Division 1 Midweek Pennant yesterday, Tuesday, March 13 at Inverloch. They are from left, Jill Boyce, Bob Hurst, Dee Reynolds, Kevin Wagner, Robyn Eames, Bruce Puncher, Dorothy Wagner, George Mol, Paddy Francis, Jan Dyer, Bill Francis, Jan Stubbs, Phyllis Major and John Batty.