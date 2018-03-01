INVERLOCH surfing sisters Sonia and Sarah Seuren have received a Global Surf Industries ‘Life is Better When You Surf ’scholarship, giving them $1000 towards their education and two new surf boards.
The 10-year-olds submitted a video highlighting their love of school and surfing, and their community work, including beach clean-up days and volunteering at Disabled Surfing Association events.
Former Surfing Victoria CEO Max Wells and head coach Bass Coast Boardriders, Allison O’Halloran- Sharples, put in letters of recommendation as part of their application.
Global Surf Industries launched the scholarship program, open to 10 to 14-year-olds in the United States, New Zealand and Australia, to promote the positive values around surfing and education.
Mark Kelly, CEO and the founder of Global Surf Industries, said the idea behind the scholarship is to give back to the surfing community, cultivate the positive values of surfing, and encourage academic involvement.
“Education in and out of the water is so important, and we want to encourage kids to progress in their surfing and at school.”
The scholarships were awarded to kids who exemplify that life really is better when you surf.
Ten scholarships were awarded in Australia, and Sonia and Sarah have been awarded one of two scholarships in the state of Victoria.
The Grade 5 students, who surf three or more times a week, have put the scholarship money towards their school fees.
For Sarah, life is better when you surf. “I love the feeling of complete happiness you get from surfing and being in the salt water.
“I like going to all the different, beautiful beaches, and the fun times with family and friends.
“We’re lucky to have each other as surf buddies, pushing each other to be better, and encouraging each other to get outside and do something fun.”
Sonia agreed.
“I love surfing. It always seems to calm me. I love taking the drop the most, then getting ready to do the bottom turn.
“I have always dreamed of becoming a professional surfer.
“I also love surfing because my whole family loves the beach and it gives me lots of fun moments.
“Surfing is the best, and when I improve it feels great because I’m getting a step closer to becoming who I want to be.”
Sisters snare a surf scholarship
