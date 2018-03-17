THIRTEEN South Coast athletes proudly representing their club returned with six gold medals from the State Championships held recently at Albert Park.
The Victorian Junior Track & Field Championships were held on February 23 to 25, followed by the Victorian Open Track & Field Championships on March 2 to 4.
The athletes performed exceptionally well, winning six gold medals, two silver medals and breaking three club records between them.
Results
• U14G: Tevuro Ihomana Montgomery: Javelin 1st 34.18m (club record), 80m Hurdles 2nd 13.14.
• U15G: Alarna Gibson-Williamson: 90m Hurdles 1st 14.52, High Jump 1st 1.63m.
• U15G: Georgia Burns: High Jump 4th 1.45m, 400m 11th 63.48, 800m 6th 2:28.92, 1500m 10th 5:27.65.
• U15G: Charli Burns: Long Jump 8th 4.20m, Triple Jump 7th 9.17m.
• U15B: Tyler Butcher: Triple Jump 1st 12.44m (club record).
• U16G: Jasmine Woods: 100m 4th 12.84, Triple Jump 2nd 11.07m, Long Jump 6th 5.14m.
• U16G: Meaghan Wilson: High Jump 1st 1.60m, Triple Jump 5th 9.50m, 90m Hurdles 6th 14.84.
• U16G: Nicola Slade: Pole vault 6th 2.50m, High Jump 6th 1.45m, Long Jump 11th 4.44m.’
• U16B: Matthew Merrilees: High Jump 5th 1.74m, Hammer Throw 6th 27.91m, Discus 10th 30.02m.
• U17G: Rachel Aitken: High Jump 4th 1.50m.
• U17G: Piper Hastings: High Jump 7th 1.40m.
• Open Women: Eleanor Patterson: High Jump 1st 1.86m.
• Sarah Lewis: 800m 11th 2:18.53 (club record).
