SITUATED in the highly recommended dairy district of Fish Creek, ‘Rythdale’ presents a great opportunity as a first farm or investment dairy property, capable of milking up to 250 cows.
Rythdale, on 297 acres, comprises an excellent balance of undulating and rolling hill country, which is extremely well sheltered with highly productive heavy carrying soil types.
Along with strategic tree lines, there are numerous established natural treed and bush areas providing shelter for stock and ambiance to the property.
The Fish Creek district boasts a secure and reliable 40-inch-plus annual rainfall and along with a superb water supply the farm is virtually drought proof.
The dairy is a 20-unit swing over herringbone with individual stall gates, automatic cup removers, a 6000 litre vat and an automatic feed system.
The dairy complex also includes an office/kids playroom and a steel construction race and crush facility.
The Rythdale residence comprises four large bedrooms, modern kitchen, high ceilings, timber floors, a wood heater plus a split cycle electric heating/cooling system.
Shedding consists of a workshop/storage shed, calf rearing shed plus a hay shed.
The 48 paddocks are serviced via an extensive all weather laneway system.
‘Rythdale’ has a strong and solid history of fertiliser application and pasture renovation program.
This excellent property is ideally situated to an entry level dairy farmer, as an investment dairy property, additional dairy farm or even beef conversion.
It’s only 7km to Fish Creek, 10 minutes to Meeniyan, 20 minutes to Leongatha and approximately two hours to Melbourne.
Rythdale is a must to inspect.
If you would like to inspect this property or have any questions, contact Elders agents Don Olden on 0417 805 312, Nick Myer on 0427 610 278 or Jean O’Loughlin on 0428 571 083.
Rythdale, at 705 Whitelaws Track, is priced at $1.8 million.
