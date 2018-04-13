Friday, April 13, 2018 at 3pm
A severe weather warning has been issued by the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) for potentially damaging and destructive winds and high tides for today, Friday 13 April, and Saturday 14 April.
Victoria is facing potentially damaging winds across the weekend with gusts up to 90 km/h in some areas of the state this evening, gusts of between 100-120 km/h extending across the state on Saturday, particularly in southern districts including baysides areas; along with areas about the Alpine peaks potentially reaching up to 130 km/h on Saturday.
The winds will be driven by a series of cold fronts that will move across the state over the weekend, and may cause abnormally high tides across most of Victoria’s coastal areas from Friday evening, including Port Phillip Bay.
VICSES volunteers are prepared for the forecasted weather and are ready to respond to any calls for assistance. For SES assistance call 132 500. For life threatening emergencies call 000.
VICSES is advising community members to:
* Prepare for strong winds that may lead to large waves
* Move vehicles under cover or away from trees;
* Secure or put away loose items around your house, yard and balcony;
* Keep clear of fallen power lines.
VICSES Chief Officer Operations, Mr Tim Wiebusch said, “The BoM is now forecasting a significant wind weather event Friday night into and through Saturday, with two fronts crossing the State with damaging and destructive winds and high tides.”
“We ask Victorians to be Stormsafe and prepare their homes now for strong winds and be alert to the potential for debris across roads when travelling during Saturday.”
Remember to monitor your conditions and stay informed by listening to emergency broadcasters, or visiting the VicEmergency website and VicEmergency app.