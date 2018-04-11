13 YEAR old Wonthaggi Table Tennis Association player Jack Duff continued his winning streak at Victorian Junior Table Tennis Championships, last week. He won Division 5 at the Mornington Junior State Championships, taking home a cash prize of $50.
Jack is off to Geelong next week, along with Ashley Hewlett, Poppy Duff and Zach Anstey, to compete in the Geelong Senior/Junior State Championships, carrying with them the hopes and best wishes of the Wonthaggi Table Tennis Association.
Jack does it again!
