13 YEAR old Wonthaggi Table Tennis Association player Jack Duff continued his winning streak at Victorian Junior Table Tennis Championships, last week. He won Division 5 at the Mornington Junior State Championships, taking home a cash prize of $50.
Jack is off to Geelong next week, along with Ashley Hewlett, Poppy Duff and Zach Anstey, to compete in the Geelong Senior/Junior State Championships, carrying with them the hopes and best wishes of the Wonthaggi Table Tennis Association.