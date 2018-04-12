TEAMS from ten visiting clubs, including Metropolitan Golf Club, joined together with teams from Leongatha on Friday, April 6, to contest the annual Brian Twite Bowl. The event was sponsored once again by Rod Spokes Fresh Meat and Fish Supply, with thanks from the club to Rod and Judi for their continued generosity.
Brian Twite, the legendary professional from the Metropolitan Golf Club, has had a long involvement with Leongatha Golf Club. He conducted private lessons there from 1979 until 1986, visiting monthly, on a Sunday. And on leaving, Brian presented the club with a rosebowl trophy to use as it wished, and the Brian Twite Bowl was born. Metropolitan Golf Club send a team to compete for the bowl most years, and Brian, who is now 91, makes a special effort to come and present the trophies. He is unashamedly biased towards the Metro ladies but very sporting when another club wins.
In weather which was perfect until the last two holes, the field was sent out for a shotgun start. This meant that no one escaped the rain.
This year the bowl was won by a local team, Leongatha2, with a great aggregate score of 103 points. Their team was anchored by Sue Wylie, who had the best score of the day of 37 points. But it was a whole team effort, as the other members, Sue Bowler and Mel Willder, scored 34 and 32 points respectively.
The individual grade winners were as follows.
A Grade: Margaret Wylie (Traralgon), 34.
B Grade: Sue Wylie (Leongatha2), 37.
C Grade: Sue Bowler (Leongatha2), 34.
Down the line balls were won by Wendy Parker, 33; Joc Howson, Anne Poole (Woorayl) and Fay Quilford, 32; Irene Holm (Meeniyan) Maryanne Gartner, Sue Straw (Meeniyan) and Loris Clark, 31; Marg Berry, 30; Marea Maher and Pat Coles (Traralgon), 29; and Nan Meagher, 28 on a countback. Nearest the pin, on the 14th was Debbie Miller.
