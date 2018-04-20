FOREST Fire Management Victoria and the CFA have advised that a planned burn will be carried out in the Kongwak area today, Friday, April 20, 2018.
The notice carries a “weather p;ermitting” provision with it, however, while the morning started with heavy fog blanketing some parts of the area, the day it expected to be fine and calm; ideal conditions for the planned burn.
Responsible for the activity is CFA DISTRICT 9 (Kongwak Brigade). The location of the burn will be:
* Kongwak –Pioneer Reserve – A 1ha Fuel reduction burn at Pioneer reserve. Korumburra-Interlock road.
You may be affected by smoke from this planned burns.
Smoke may be visible from nearby localities and communities.
What to do about:
- Smoke
* If you are experiencing any symptoms that may be due to smoke exposure, the Department of Health and Human Services advises that you should seek medical advice or call Nurse on Call on 1300 606 024.
* Close windows and doors to prevent smoke from entering.
- Roads
* Road travel may be hazardous due to low visibility associated with smoke.
* Signs may be in place to slow traffic. Obey all traffic signs and instructions from fire agency crews near the burn.
* For travel times and roadworks check www.traffic.vicroads.vic.gov.au
- Access to forest/park recreation sites
* Be aware of planned burns happening in your local area and stay clear of areas where burns are taking place or areas that have recently been burned.
* Access to walking tracks, car parks, camping grounds and picnic sites in areas close to or in burn areas may be restricted.
* For Parks closures, please refer to Parks Victoria on 131 963 or visit www.parkweb.vic.gov.au/safety/closures
Stay informed about Planned Burning
Visit the DELWP website www.vic.gov.au/plannedburn
Call the Victorian Bushfire Information Line (VBIL) on freecall 1800 240 667
Visit Vic Emergency Website www.emergency.vic.gov.au
Download the Fire Ready App on your mobile device.
Sign up for automated notifications about planned burns near you via www.vic.gov.au/plannedburn where you can create a customised account for your local area.
Callers who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech/communication impairment can contact VBIL via the National Relay Service on 1800 555 677.
Forest Fire Management Victoria (FFMVic) consists of specialist staff from the Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning (DELWP), Parks Victoria, Melbourne Water and Vic Forests. These staff work alongside CFA, other emergency services and communities across Victoria to protect people, property and the environment from forest fires.