NYORA has leapt to a 3-0 start in season 2018, defeating Catani by 29 points at Catani on Saturday.
The best start to a season in recent memory, the Saints led at every change in another top class performance.
Ben Schultz had a day out for the Saints booting six goals and receiving best on ground honours.
Nyora was on from the first bounce with five opening quarter goals to Catani’s one.
Kallon Rigby and Rhys Bancroft were doing the work at the coalface for the Saints, with their rough and tumble work around the stoppages.
The Blues fought back in the second quarter however, with three quick goals to peg the margin right back.
But the Saints weathered the brief storm before adding a pair of late goals through Schultz and Ilan Osman to push the lead out to 21 points at the main break.
The third quarter saw a slight extension to Nyora’s lead but it never felt as if the Blues were out of the game.
A big credit has to go to the Saints defensive pack who held off numerous Catani attacks in the second half.
The lead was out to 30 points at three quarter time but the Saints couldn’t afford to take their foot off the gas.
The final quarter turned into a bit of slog, with both teams struggling to find targets up forward.
The final siren was close to sounding when Schultz nailed his sixth for the day and the Saints ran away 29 point victors.
The top of the table Saints will host Lang Lang this weekend, as they look to keep this rich vein of form flowing.
Saints do it again
NYORA has leapt to a 3-0 start in season 2018, defeating Catani by 29 points at Catani on Saturday.