TARWIN have started their 2018 campaign in brilliant style with 90 point thumping of MDU at Shark Park on Saturday.
Prior to the main game, club legend Vaughn Van Dillen pulled on his beloved blue and white jumper for the 400th time.
In front of a packed home crowd the Sharks reserves got the job done for their favourite son who even managed to sneak a goal which brought the crowd to its feet.
The seniors got under way in spectacular fashion with the Sharks booting the first seven goals of the game, which really set the tone for the afternoon.
Dermott Yawney, Dan Field and Truck Cameron all got on the board early while star recruit Darren Sheen struggled to find the big sticks despite multiple attempts.
But right on the brink of quarter time Sheen muscled out his opponent for a mark right at the mouth of the goals, booting it through right on the siren with all his teammates getting around.
MDU hit the scoreboard in the second term through Thomas Brew but the Sharks continued to press with Troy Toussaint and Todd Dobson gathering plenty of ball through the midfield.
Sheen began to find his feet, even managing to press up the ground for some good marks.
Leading by 44 points at half time, this Sharks team was playing a new and exciting brand of football.
It continued on throughout the game with the Sharks forwards really starting to gel, Sheen finishing with five majors, Yawney four and Field three all getting amongst it.
It was a tough day for the Demons with the ball spending the majority of the time down back where the likes of Cam Harris and Nick Moore were under pressure but still gave it their all.
Troy Toussaint finished with best on ground honours for the Sharks who will look to build on this impressive performance as they take on reigning premier Fish Creek next week, while MDU will look to bounce back against the Stony Creek Lions at home.
