FOUR Grade 5 boys from the Inverloch Primary School, with their families, travelled to MSAC last week to compete in the school swimming state competition.
Archie Terlich, Oscar Hughes, Sam Patterson and Thomas Courtney were all in action.
Oscar finished in sixth position in his breaststroke event and Sam finished seventh in his freestyle event.
The 11 year old boys then competed in the freestyle relay and came second in a great achievement – the second fastest relay team in the state.
State silver for Inverloch students
