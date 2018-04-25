LEONGATHA netballer Taylah Brown has come home from the National Netball Championships in Adelaide with a silver medal, after Victoria made it to the final in the 17 and under competition.
Taylah was vice-captain of the Victorian side which was beaten by South Australia, 40 to 26 on the weekend.
Taylah’s family travelled to Adelaide to watch her playing in wing defence throughout the weeklong competition.
Mum Brooke says Taylah thoroughly enjoyed the experience and exposure to high level netball, and that despite hyper extending her knee during a game on day one, Taylah was able to get herself back up after a rest on day two to play some amazing netball for the remainder of the week.
“She had a great tournament and was always very solid. She played extremely well in the semi-final against Queensland and had a fantastic first quarter in the final against South Australia,” said Brooke.
Taylah, a Year 12 student, will now have to ease back into normal life, after training hard for the National Championships since before Christmas.
Taylah’s silver at national titles
