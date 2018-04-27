YOU had to be prepared to duck and weave, and to keep your gloves up and your chin tucked in as you walked through the Bass Coast Boxing and Fitness gym in McKenzie Street last Saturday.
Such was the level of activity on the heavy bags, speed balls and in the ring that you had to keep your eyes peeled for fast moving gloves.
It was an open training and sparring camp for local and visiting boxing clubs and quite a few young boxers answered the call.
“I had taken a bit of a break from it but we’re building it up again now and we’re starting to get our numbers up again,” said Scott Williamson who runs the boxing and fitness gym as a business.
“We’ve got quite a few good young boxers here and it’s good to see them really making progress in the sport.
“We’ve had about 20 boxers here today training and sparring including from Doveton Boxing Club, Officer and Corner Inlet at Leongatha.
“We wanted to have an open day to more or less launch our new name and also to let people know we are still operating from the old Miners Rest Hotel.
“We expect to be here at least until September, it could be longer depending on when they go ahead with the project but we’ve already got our eye on an alternative location.”
Among those training at the venue on the day were several locals who had competed in the Australian titles in Perth recently, including Lachie Lewis of Leongatha (CIBC), who won the 46kg Junior Australian title at the Underage Nationals, and Lachie Byrne of Officer, who claimed the 52kg Australian Schoolboys title.
“We’re also taking a team away to the New Zealand Golden Goloves in June including Charles Joma, one of the region’s most promising boxers.
“It’s going well here and we’d welcome anyone who wants to come along to the gym for fitness or to learn how to box properly,” said Scott.
They’re boxing on at Bass Coast Boxing and Fitness
