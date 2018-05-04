IT’S been a busy few months for Molly Barry at Off the Track Eventing, with preparation consisting of show jump training and dressage in the lead up to some fairly serious competitions.
Molly’s 10-year-old retired race horse La Muso has had some impressive results over the past months which set him up well for the beginning of the eventing season.
Molly and La Muso placed second in the CIC2-star class at Tonimbuk in March and won the highest placed off the track or retired race horse.
The following competition on the list was the well-known Wandin International Horse Trials, where Molly and La Muso also won the class with a quick, clear show jumping round and a cruisy canter around the Cross Country.
Following on from this and after a gruelling fitness campaign, including regular interval training sessions for both horse and rider, Molly and La muso headed across to Northern Horse Park Lakes and Craters International Horse Trials at Camperdown in South West Victoria.
The pair completed a solid dressage test at the event and then proceeded to tackle the seriously testing Cross-Country built by International 3/4 star course designer Sylvia Roberts.
The course consisted of 37 natural fences set at around 1.20m in height. It included three water complexes with some serious drop fences and several accuracy combinations and it was built over 5700m of undulating terrain.
The pair finished the course free of jump faults and went on be accepted to show jump the following day after the vet inspection.
As there were no other competitors to complete the competition, the pair were deemed the winners.
However, more importantly they achieved a positive result which will go towards qualifying them to compete at the Australian International three-day event in November.
Molly hopes to enter La Muso in the 4-star class at Adelaide this year for the first time. The event is one of only six events in the world at this level, Adelaide being the only event at the level in the Southern Hemisphere. A further positive result in the 3-star class at the Melbourne International Horse Trials in June would secure the pair a qualifier for Adelaide so they will be working very hard toward this in coming months.
