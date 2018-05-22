THE Gippsland football community is celebrating a wildly successful weekend of representative football at the Worksafe AFL Victoria Community Championships.
The region’s three participating leagues recorded a clean sweep of seven wins from as many games.
The Gippsland League’s senior team recorded its first win since 2015 with a comprehensive 62-point win over the Murray Football Netball League at Moe’s Ted Summerton Reserve.
The home team started strongly, with a pair of contested marks in the goal square to vice-captain and ruckman Bob McCallum and Morwell tall Ryan Hearn setting the tone for the 15.19 (109) to 7.5 (47) victory.
The team was loaded with star power and it showed, with crisp ball movement end to end making their opponents look second rate.
Some missed opportunities in the first half made the scoreboard a lot closer than it deserved to be but the Gippsland team still led by 20 points at the long break.
Leongatha duo Cade Maskell and Chris Dunne were lively up forward providing great hit up options and most importantly finding the big sticks by foot.
An eight goal to one third quarter was where the game really blew out, the Gippsland midfield were in elite form with ruckman McCallum feeding the ball to the likes of Eddie Morris and Leongatha pair Tom Marriott and Luke Bowman.
Dunne nailed his third goal of the game right on the brink of three quarter time which stretched the lead to 67 points.
To the Murray League’s credit, they never put their cue in the rack, only giving up one goal in the last to Maskell.
At the final siren the margin was 62 points and the Gippsland League had broken its three-year drought and moves to 12th place on the overall rankings.
Drouin midfielder Eddie Morris was awarded the AFL Victoria Medal as Gippsland’s best player, with McCallum and skipper Cade Maskell (three goals) among the other standout performers on the day.
Under 18s
The defiant Gippsland League Under 18 team toppled the Murray Football League 10.12.72 to 10.6.66.
In a very tight clash, the Gippsland boys trailed for most of the first half before hitting their straps in the third quarter.
Leongatha’s Cam Olden and Jacob Lamers were instrumental in the side’s come from behind victory as was Dylan Garnham who chipped in with two late goals.
Cam Olden was named best on ground, with fellow onballers Jordan Hill and Bailey Quaife also prominent.