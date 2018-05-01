WONTHAGGI Power secured their first win of the season in a thrilling 10 point victory over Traralgon at home.
The Power had a point to prove after last week’s disappointing result and came out firing in a very physical contest.
Traralgon nailed the first two goals of the game before a late Power surge with goals to Troy Harley and Jack Ridewood saw them take an 11 point lead at the first change.
The decision to start Jordan Staley in defence was brilliant, taking a handful of strong grabs and limiting the influence of the dangerous Jay Neagle.
The Power was ruthless around the ball with Kane McCarthy again dominating through the midfield, continuing his rich vein of form.
The tackling pressure of Cade Waters led to defender Pat Ryan running forward taking a strong mark and nailing a 45 metre bomb right on the brink of half time helping the Power to a 15-point lead at the long break.
However a class outfit like Traralgon was never going to give up that easily and in the third quarter the Maroons fought back.
Neagle started to get his hands on the footy around the ground and paired with the quick ball movement from the midfielders the scoreboard started ticking over.
In the blink of an eye Traralgon had slotted four goals to one and stole a three point lead at three quarter time.
Power coach Stuart Gilmour told his players to finish the game on their terms and not allow Traralgon to dictate the play and run away with the game.
Defender Steven Scott played his breakout game for the Power, not allowing his opponent any free run at the footy and foiling multiple attacks on goal.
He was the difference in the game, standing tall in key moments on the last line of defence.
Traralgon again hit the scoreboard first in the final quarter and momentum appeared to be right in their favour until a major brain fade from defender Will Broadbent handed the Power two goals in 30 seconds.
Broadbent first struck Dom O’Connor high to give away a free kick 15 metres out from goal on a slight angle and immediately after the goal threw some verbal in the direction of the umpire whilst wrestling with the Power’s Lachie Jones.
A free kick was immediately paid in the goal square and suddenly the Power were right back in the game.
A brilliant roving goal from youngster Chris Mclean and a late set shot from Troy Harley put the icing on the cake for the Power who took the four points in a tough battle.
Wonthaggi now makes the long trip to Bairnsdale for a clash with the Redlegs.
Power bounce back
