THE super trio of Mia Wiesser, Tequila Byrnes-Davies and Mikaela Notley represented Wonthaggi Secondary College at the recent state schools bowls finals in Darebin.
After blitzing the regional final at the Morwell Bowling Club, the girls moved onto the state stage against some very strong competition.
However, they didn’t take a backwards step finishing second overall in Section A after losing the final to Rushworth.
The team originated from a program which was run at the Wonthaggi Bowls Club in Term 1 of this year, where a group of Year 9 students from Wonthaggi Secondary College would, each Friday, come to the bowls club, bowl with the police and bowls club members and be introduced to local service providers.
The program was run by Wonthaggi Blue Light and Wonthaggi Police with the support of the Bass Coast Shire and Aquasure.
State bowlers do school proud
