WHAT a ‘classic’ response it was this morning, Sunday, May 13, to the Mother’s Day Classic in Wonthaggi, part of the nationwide effort to raise money for breast cancer research.
Unofficial figures have put the number who turned out at over the 1000 mark, certainly the biggest number in the event’s six-year history.
Organising committee spokesperson Caroline Donohue couldn’t have been happier.
And the weather was kind too. Overcast but not cold and not wet!
For the first time this year, the event had a ‘survivors walk’ to kick off the event and then it was on with the run or walk, whatever your preference, with mums walking with family members, fitness groups coming out in support and all sorts of wacky costumes, hats and get-ups in what was essentially a fun community day with a very important, in many cases, emotional message.
Local Member for Bass Brian Paynter officially started the event, calling for a minute’s silence for victims of breast cancer and also acknowledging the ultimate goal of breast cancer research and funding – zero breast cancer deaths by 2030.
See the Sentinel-Times this week for more.