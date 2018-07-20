COLOURFUL costumes were the order of the day at the Phillip Island parkrun’s 3rd birthday event last Saturday when 102 runners, walkers and pushers braved the cold start to celebrate the occasion in style.
That number wasn’t a record, in fact they’ve topped the 100 mark 16 times in three years and the 200 mark once in the event’s 157 race history but it was exactly the same number as participated in the very first run back on July 11, 2015.
Run directors for the day Kirsty Harris and Kris Harris could not have been more delighted with the turn-up and also with the trouble everyone had taken to be suitably dressed for the celebrations.
There were prizes at the start for the ‘King’ and ‘Queen’ of parkrun in the past year, Scott Aitken and Teresa Mahood, and a big, brightly decorated birthday cake at the end, with enough to go around for everyone at coffee afterwards.
The birthday event was won in good style by Jason O’Reilly who set a personal best racing around the undulating 5km circuit in 19:00. First woman over the line was Jessica Ingleby in 20:29.
The occasion did the job of attracting 33 first timers at Churchill Island and there were 13 personal bests.
They included: 1st Jason O’Reilly 19:00, 3rd Myles Freeman 20:12, 15th Kate Lew Ton 24:10, 17th Matthew Briggs 24:25, 36th George Mihalakellis 29:01, 37th Eliza Smith 29:02, 45th Kellie Cox 31:20, 47th Danielle Lisle 31:59, 49th Shana Wright 32:15, 55th Alan Vanleeuwen 34:05, 57th Jade Bennett 34:34, 67th Yvonne Andersen 38:41 and 81st Wendy Dunstan 48:57.
Special thanks to the volunteers at the 3rd birthday run including Aaron Mordue, Christina Aitken, Kirsty Harris, Miriam Strickland, Paul Cooper, Tamsin Watson and Teresa Mahood.
