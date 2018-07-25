THE Lady Knights were victims to injuries and illness this round with only 10 ladies taking to the pitch.
In a similar situation, Prom Coast women’s team also fielded only 10 players. Despite some nasty wet weather during the week, the skies were clear and the sunscreen came out for Round 12 at Prom Coast’s home ground in Welshpool.
An early goal from acting captain Jordan Rintoule saw the tone set for the match with Leongatha Lady Knights showcasing some impressive passing and forward plays.
Bree Endres and Kathy Zacharopoulos played forward, both featuring on the goal sheet.
Annemieke Enter played her second game back following a trip overseas, settling in easily to the pace of the game. Brielle Cox’s pace on the wing was unparalleled with excellent defensive support from Julie Cato, Izzie Kennedy, Tori Martin and Paige Biggs.
A special mention to Xanthe Bruning who stepped into goals for the match, wonderful effort. The conclusion of the game saw a strong win for the Leongatha Lady Knights 16-4. Congratulations to Prom Coast for their determined play and lovely hospitality.
Reserves
In perfect conditions the Leongatha Knights travelled to play Prom Coast. With Prom Coast having just commenced fielding a reserves team it was going to be interesting to see what new players they had recruited.
Prom Coast could only field 10 players at the start of the match, with Leongatha fielding a full team despite a few missing. Eros Galli made an early solo run down the right wing. The defenders held off trying to cover the inevitable cross – only it never happened – Eros found himself in a position that deserved a chance at goal and his shot went past the front of the keeper and into the back corner of the net.
Prom Coast now had their final player and his introduction saw them attack often with the result being a goal to ex-Knights under 16 player Zac Davidson from close range.
The attacking duo of Matt Wardle and Joel Moore played deep looking to get behind the defenders whenever the Knights advanced. When the Prom Coast keeper fumbled a ball on his own goal line, Joel pounced getting a toe to the ball for a 2-1 lead.
When the Leongatha side introduced Sean Villasevil into the attack it wasn’t long before his pace was causing havoc to the defence.
A long clearing ball from the Knights defence curled in the wind and allowed Sean to run in and take on the keeper one on one, with Sean getting the better result.
Half time couldn’t come quickly enough for the Prom Coast side that had battled hard. With Zac, Joaquin Almeida and Sheldon Lazaroo trying hard they were getting chances but the Knights defence was up to it. Keeper Chris Gale was there when needed in another polished performance.
After a tight start to the second half, Eros won a contested ball and set Matt clear with a perfect through ball to score and again show the value of pressuring the player with the ball.
It was Matt again who scored next when Michael Phillips intercepted a goal kick, passed off for a free run for Sean down the left wing. His cross got past the keeper and found Matt front and centre for an easy tap in.
The final goal came when Joel took a pass from up the ground and knowing Sean would be ready on the left switched play and in effect put the ball into the clear with the keeper looking to cover the right side of the goal. Sean didn’t take possession but allowed the ball to settle and hit it first time low down into the bottom left corner
The 6-1 final score didn’t reflect how closely contested the match was.
Prom Coast played strong football and with further practice will disrupt several teams with their best players more than comfortable in this division.
Leongatha next play Lang Lang in a much-desired opportunity to atone for earlier losses in the season. The game is at home at Mary MacKillop College.