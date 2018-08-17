THE men’s Korumburra City v Warragul United match was almost abandoned due to the weather conditions on Sunday afternoon, with the game starting on one pitch and then moving to another.
The first half would see Korumburra finding the net twice off the boots of Hayden Smith and Jacob Beckwith, Warragul would tie the match up two all at the break managing to slot a couple past keeper George Decarlo.
In the second half, Korumburra had most of the play but couldn’t get past the strong defensive line that Warragul held, likewise on the rebound, Korumburra held strong with super fast Peter Veltri covering the back line superbly, Rory Cull, Dave Newton and Corey Arnold playing solidly.
Thomas Sorrell had plenty of the ball well delivered through the midfield, Daniel Lloyd standing out with Hayden Smith continually moving the ball to Jacob Beckwith and Aiden Richards, Harry McNeil almost scoring on several occasions.
A late interchange would see youngster Riley Olden enter the game in the forward line and Jamie McNeil in the back line, a roll of the dice to try and score a critical win but it wasn’t to be, a two-all draw the end result.
Finals are still within reach for Korumburra but a win would have taken the pressure off.
U12s mixed
By team manager Graham Beech
Korumburra under 12s played Phillip Island Team 2 at Phillip Island.
Korumburra’s defence was put under pressure right from the start and despite the efforts of Pat Morris in goal and the defenders Phillip Island scored regularly, especially rebounding off Korumburra’s gallant defending.
Phillip Island scoring five goals before Will Roberts for Korumburra finally scored at the 25-minute mark.
Phillip Island again scored to finish the half with a 6 to 1 lead.
The second half saw an improved performance by Korumburra with a number of missed opportunities.
Phillip Island put on another unanswered goal to end the game 7 to 1. Despite the score, Korumburra showed some promise.
Highlight of the game was Patrick Morris saving a penalty. Also pleasing was an improved performance from a newcomer to the game James Damon and a stellar performance in defence by Fern Hurst, who despite a leg injury ran down Phillip Island forwards consistently throughout the game.
Womens
Unfortunately, inclement weather would be the winner of this critical game possibly ending the hopes of Korumburra playing finals in 2018.
Under lights, steady rain flooding the Warragul pitch, Burra’s women were keen to play whilst Warragul’s team were nowhere to be seen not even venturing out of the rooms.
The match referee, after consulting with both teams, coaching staff deemed the pitch too unsafe to play on and abandoned the game 15 minutes before kick-off.
U14 Mixed – No game
U16 Mixed – No game
U16 Girls – No game
Reserve mens – No game