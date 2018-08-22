IT WAS a nail biting finals night for the Korumburra Indoor Cricket Winter season with both grand finals, Section 1 and 2, being very tight affairs.
It was the team bowling second in both games that held its nerve with The Diggers holding on against Red Caps to win Section 1 and Hit Faced winning Section 2 against Furness Stars.
The Diggers batted first in Section 1 and started solidly through Justin Greenwood and Murray Gow until Dom Davis struck with two wickets in his over.
The pair recovered to put on a 21-run partnership off their allotted overs.
Next pair of James Paterson and Danny Elford again lost two wickets but still managed a solid 30-run partnership and at the half way mark the Red Caps seemed well in control.
The third batting pair of Nick Auddino and Jordan Myors batted sensibly, having a 21-run partnership which had the score now at 72.
The last pair of Russ White and Scott Thomas continued the resurgence of the Diggers innings by putting on 42 runs leaving he Diggers with the score of 114.
The opening pair for the Red Caps Dom Davis and Tim Clark got off to a flying start but two quick wickets both by Nick Auddino and Justin Greenwood reduced the partnership to 15.
The next pair of Lester and Bowden took no risks against some tight bowling to progress the score but they then lost two wickets to Murray Gow in their last three balls to leave the Red Caps’ total at 40 at the half way mark of the innings.
A couple of late wickets saw the score on 76 with one pair left and an early wicket had Jarryd Hoy and Paul Matheson behind in needing 23 runs off the last two overs.
Coming into the last over the Red Caps still required 14 runs to win and eventually it was two to tie and three to win off the last ball.
James Paterson delivered a good last ball that squeezed off the bat into the corner resulting in only one run which meant The Diggers had won by one run.
The Diggers 114 defeated Red Caps 113.
An excellent final between the season’s two best teams.
It was The Diggers’ first indoor premiership with The Red Caps having won the previous two.
Hit Faced batted first in the section two grand final with Ryan Wyatt and Adam Busana having a 23-run opening partnership.
The second pair of David Friswell and Hayden James kept the runs coming but Furness Stars were consistently taking a wicket every over keeping the total to 55 at the half way mark.
Luke Jones and Mitch Rowe set up the Hit Faced innings with a fine 39 run partnership, assisted by not losing a wicket.
The final pair of Sam Matthews and Tom Bye protected their wickets and with 29 runs ensured Hit Faced finished with the handy score of 123.
Furness Stars opened with Mitch Sawyers and Stuart who lost a wicket first ball but recovered to put on 27.
Brock Furness and Charlie Koscal put on 35 runs in a solid second pair effort and an upset was brewing.
Against some very tight bowling Adam and Ryan managed to get the score to 82.
The last pair of John and Gavin Furness had a lot of work to do to get the win, and with an early wicket the game seemed to belong to Hit Faced.
A couple of excellent overs of batting and running saw Stars recover and coming to the last over they needed only nine runs to win.
Hit Faced captain Sam Matthews bowled the last over and led from the top with only one run off the first four balls and the game was there’s.
Hit Faced 123 defeated Furness Stars 116.
Diggers win indoor cricket title
