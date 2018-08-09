WITH the Brian Newey Memorial shield up for grabs, the Leongatha Knights were looking to upset Korumburra City by enough goals to win the shield back.
Korumburra have won the shield five years out of six. City started the match with a 4-2 lead on aggregate.
Leongatha’s youthful side took an early lead and appeared to dominate the game, at half time leading 3-nil.
All three goals came from Pierre Cohignac. The first after a defensive error, and the second after a one-two combo with PJ O’Meara.
Ethan Bath set Pierre free on a long run which resulted in his hattrick.
The second half saw the City team get more attacks on goal and when a City player was brought down in the box, Thomas Sorrell booted Korumburra’s first.
Shortly after, Aidan Richards slotted it through and it was game on.
The PJ and Pierre show returned, this time PJ scored.
The next was a shattering back play header, an own goal from veteran Rory Cull that missed Burra’s keeper.
Brian Gannon scored another for the Knights, adding to his hat-trick from the reserves.
Burra’s Aidan Richards hit the net in the closing stages.
A 3–6 loss and a loss of the prized Newey shield by one goal shattered Korumburra City.
Brian Newey will be long remembered in local football, a life taken too early in a workplace accident.
Both teams respectfully stood together post-match and remembered Brian, Leongatha taking the shield in his memory.
With both sides staying to see the awarding of the Shield it was given to the referee of the day Pat Couty to do the honours.
The match was as usual played in a spirited manner befitting the esteem that both teams regard the Brain Newey Memorial Shield.
Leongatha travel to Phillip Island next week in a match that will determine their chances of sneaking a spot in the finals.
Women
The Korumburra City girls came from 3-1 down to defeat the Knights.
A fighting performance levelled the match 3-3 at half time.
After halftime, City played even better.
The fight, intensity and skill level was magnificent to come from behind again to win the game.
Korumburra City attacked the ball with nothing on their mind other than to hit the net.
Forward attack after forward attack had Leongatha on the back foot.
Dakota Decarlo found the net to open the scoring for Korumburra. Leongatha bounced back with three goals in 10 minutes.
Korumburra with their never give up attitude saw Milly Hurst find the net and shortly after Dakota Decarlo slotted the equaliser.
Some awesome defence from Korumburra held off Leongatha, Halkett, Hurst and Jephcott once more very solid.
This brilliant defence would eventuate with Milly Hurst putting Burra back in front with assistance from Tahli Swain, Bridie Allen and ever reliable Amber Cull.
Leongatha tied it up once more, against the flow of play.
Undeterred, Korumburra wanted a win and a win they took!
From the kick off post Leongatha’s goal, Dakota Decarlo found the net convincingly and sealed the game, a big upset and a well-earned win by Korumburra City 5–4 over 2017 league champs Leongatha Knights.
Reserves
Leongatha Knights hosted neighbouring Korumburra City and the Korumburra side could only field a team of eight.
Despite this, City attacked early.
It took 12 minutes before captain Brian Gannon was able to finish some good work up field.
It was to be Brian’s day and when he and Wade Bashaw combined Gannonm had his second.
Brian and Wade were at it again for Brian’s third when Wade took a corner and the ball curled neatly into the penalty box where Brian was waiting.
Not to be outdone it was time for Wade to step up and when he received a pass from Brian to the back post he scored the Knights fourth goal.
The second half started well when Wade received a penalty for a handball in the box. He duly stepped up and whilst his kick went straight at the keeper it was high and he couldn’t stop the shot.
Sam Bainbridge was next to score followed by goals to Joel and Matt.
The final goal came on the whistle when a cross by Wade was only parried aside by the keeper. After the ball bobbled around Sam found his feet to shoot past the keeper.
It was total game with everybody contributing and although only a select get the chance to score it was the result of the team’s work up and down the pitch that allowed the win.
The Knights are away to Phillip Island next week and with the ladder still to be updated the Knights need to take every win they can.
U12 Mixed
The game started with a goal to Leongatha in the first minute, which seemed to put an out of sorts Korumburra on the back foot.
While the defence lead by Fern Hurst fought hard, Leongatha ended the first half with six goals.
A delay in starting the second half due to an ambulance being on the pitch for an adjacent game seemed to help Korumburra who came out much stronger, having a number of opportunities to score.
The defence who had tirelessly fought Leongatha also stemmed Leongatha’s assault, the final score 6-nil.
Korumburra players whose games were notable were Alana Lopez-Freeman, Fern Hurst who fought tirelessly while carrying an injury, Tom Veltri for his running in defence and Declan Beech who put in a season best performance with a strong physical defence and a lot of second efforts.
Leongatha’s wide runners Rueben and Colby were sensational and both managed to get on the score sheet.
Henry and Tadgh directed traffic and brought other players into the game fantastically.
Their defence was their normal solid selves, unselfish and showing great concentration.
Congrats to Josh Doolan on his first ever goal.
U14 Mixed
Korumburra’s Under 14 played a fantastic game with a side of only 10 players.
Their fantastic teamwork kept Leongatha to four goals at half time. Makenzee Swain was fabulous in goals with a lot of saves.
Aiden King chased the opposition down stopping Leongatha scoring at certain times.
Julio Decarlo had a great goal in the second half with final scores KCSC 1 and Leongatha 7.
Injuries to Harrison Clark & Julio Decarlo hurt Korumburra, finishing with a side of eight.
U16 Mixed
By far the game of the day, neither side could find the net in the first half.
Leongatha’s strong side were hampered by Korumburra’s skill and Korumburra’s skills were hampered by Leongatha’s strength.
Hard knocks, fast breaks and relentless tackles from both sides was spectacular.
A physical battle would see young Leongatha player Evie Bath be stretchered off after a clash with a Korumburra player. She hit the ground awkwardly and was ambulanced away.
Korumburra City sends their best wishes to Evie and thanks all involved with first response to her injury.
Leongatha’s strength, in the end would win them the game. A 2 nil victory over a passionate Korumburra; Riley Olden outstanding, Milly Hurst, Dakota Decarlo and Aidan King brilliant, first game goal keeper for Korumburra, Eli Hearn, was amazing and earned praise from everyone around him including Leongatha and the referee.
U16 Girls
Friendly game – A pair of goals for each team, some very exhausted Leongatha and Korumburra players made up teams to play a friendly. It was great to see both teams joining together to have a good run about the pitch.
Very young Sky Swain took to the pitch and wowed the crowd on the sidelines as her two sisters Makenzee and Payton stood out. Payton scored two goals.
Fern Hurst was ever reliable on the backline and KT saved what was going to be the deciding goal! Well done KT!