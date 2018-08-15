STONY Creek, like many others in the country, proudly boasts that it is a family club.
It’s is fortunate to have had so many families that have done so much to keep it ticking along in good times and bad.
One family though, stands out, and it was fitting that on Saturday the grandstand was named to honour the contribution of the
McKnight clan.
Club president Mark Le Page led the ceremony held between the reserves and seniors football matches and the B and A Grade netball games.
He said the McKnight family has provided the club with 80 years of continuous service.
“Unofficially they’ve played a combined 1500 games of netball and football for the club, but I think it would be probably closer to 2000.
“Add the in-laws, Cindy Winkler and Brad Hutchinson, and we’re up around 2500.”
Six members of the family are life members of the club – soon there’ll be a seventh when Ryan McKnight’s name is added after he played his 300th game earlier this season.
“There are two league life members, two league best and fairest award winners, eight club best and fairests… the list goes on.
“They’ve all served on the committee and done an enormous amount of work behind the scenes.
“The McKnight name is synonymous with this club and it’s only fitting that they should have this honour,” Mark said.
