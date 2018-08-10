POOWONG travelled to Neerim South on Saturday looking for a victory in the seniors and reserves to push towards a finals berth, and came home with the dream intact.
The Magpies were also hoping Ellinbank did not cause an upset and defeat Catani in the seniors.
Poowong regained Trevor Hooker, Tim Francis and Josh Chivaroli this week with only Ben Hancock missing, hopefully back next week.
This will result in the first full list of available players.
Tim Hancock led the team on to the ground in his 100th senior game. He’s been a real stalwart for Poowong over the tough years.
Poowong kicked to the Noojee end of the ground against the breeze.
The game opened at a brisk pace with Neerim scoring the first goal.
Poowong worked the ball around until Chris Robinson marked and goaled.
He then set up Trevor Hooker for Poowong’s second.
Neerim came back with two late goals, one from a snap and the other a running goal to take a four-point lead into the second quarter.
Poowong set out to open up a margin by half time with the aid of the breeze. A snap from Thomas Wyatt followed by a goal from Michael Harris after his strong tackle was rewarded gave Poowong a nice start.
Lachie Green added a good running goal and then Michael Harris added his second from a hand pass.
Clever goals from Chris Doria and Hooker just before half time led to a 29-point lead at the long break.
Neerim came out after the break and tried to go forward but the backline of Poowong held firm allowing only one point for the quarter.
Jake Hazendonk passed to Chris Robinson who kicked his second goal, and Wyatt kicked his second after a free kick.
Poowong led by 43 points at the last change but started to play short and this resulted in a poor last quarter.
The only goal came from a great running effort by Josh Chivaroli.
Neerim came back and kicked their fourth goal for the game.
Poowong with the four points moved back into the five after Ellinbank’s 14-point loss to Catani.
This week Poowong play Buln Buln at home while Ellinbank takes on Nyora away.
Both results will have a bearing on the finals run home.
Poowong will need to play four quarters of football to hold their place in the final five.
Neerim South will worry sides in last two games as they moved the ball well around the ground but Poowong’s defence held strong
restricting Neerim’s scoring.
Poowong Reserves had a good win 13.10.88 to Neerim South 4.4.28 and appear to be on track to finish fifth.
They still have a couple missing but are playing a more positive style of football and might surprise a few sides in the run home.
Poowong Under 18s came up against the top side and struggled to get into the game, but they have time to regroup.
Poowong Under 16s had a good win 12.8.80 to Neerim South 5.6.36.
The Poowong boys moved the ball well around the ground and coach Russ McNally moved the players around to give everyone the opportunity to get into the game.
Forgot to mention last week Mia Blackwood played her 150th junior game of netball. It’s a great effort for any junior to play this number of games, Mia is also playing B Grade this year.
Poowong finals bound… almost
