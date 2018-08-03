A DOZEN students from Wonthaggi Secondary College recently took part in the Gippsland School Students Championship in clay target shooting.
It was great shooting from all competitors in difficult, windy conditions.
Wonthaggi students performed very well and the results highlighted their professionalism.
The college would like to thank local gun clubs for the support and coaching.
Results were:
• Charlie Cook – Best over 15 M, 1st place team;
• Jasmyn Kent – 1st under 15 F, 1st place team;
• Dakota Suckling – 2nd over 15 F, 1st place team;
• Ryan Bradley – 3rd under 15 M, 1st place team;
• Jarrod Muir – 1st place team;
• Lily Hamilton – Best overall, 2nd place team;
• Hayden Hamilton – 2nd place team;
• Max Bird – 2nd place team;
• Aaron Booth – 2nd place team; and
• Alex Muir – 2nd place team.
