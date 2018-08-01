LEONGATHA and District Netball Association’s famous annual netball tournament held recently attracted 43 teams from across Gippsland and the south eastern suburbs of Melbourne.
All players enjoyed the sunny skies and the challenges of a long day of netball.
Twelve teams in the 15 and Under section were divided into two pools. Open and reserve sections were determined by the final ladders.
For the Open finals, Mid Gippsland was top of the ladder in Pool B after the rounds but suffered their first loss in the finals to Leongatha Parrots.
Leongatha Parrots went into the grand final against ladder leaders of Pool A Chelsea Netball Association but were unable to contain the dominant Chelsea team. Chelsea 18 to Parrots 8.
Tarwin Sharks had a look in at the 15 and Under reserve semi-final but was put out of the grand final by Traralgon Netball Association.
Traralgon played Mid Gippsland 2 in the grand final. Although winning against Mid Gippsland 2 in the rounds, Traralgon was unable to lift enough in the final. Mid Gippsland 2 defeated Traralgon NA 8 to 4 in the final.
This was the first year the All Ability section had been included in the program.
Teams from Leongatha, Drouin and Doncaster made up the section and played six games each throughout the day.
Leongatha and Drouin 1 were equal ladder leaders after the rounds.
In the grand final Leongatha led most of the game and held off Drouin by three points.
Leongatha 8 to Drouin 1 5.
The 13 and Under Open section was dominated by the Chelsea Netball Association team. They were top of their ladder after the round of eight games.
Leongatha Parrots made the semi-final but were put out by the rising fast Wonthaggi Power. Chelsea put a stop to Wonthaggi’s success in the grand final with a 19 to 7 win.
Chelsea Association dominated the 13 and Under reserve section going through to the grand final without a loss.
The other teams were competitive with close games and draws throughout the rounds.
Moe Association had the honour of playing in the grand final but was outclassed by Chelsea. Chelsea 19 to Moe 4.
The 11 and Under section was the largest section of the competition with 11 teams playing throughout the day.
This section has no trophies to win but focuses on development of skills and sportsmanship.
Chelsea, Mountain District and Nepean Association were the most successful, but all teams were congratulated and received a showbag of goodies for their participation.
The LDNA thanks sponsors Saputo and
Bendigo Bank and support from South Gippsland Mini Skips, Karmai Community Children’s Centre, C & L Stainless, Rotary Club of Leongatha, Considine and Johnston Builders and Leongatha Cycling Club.
