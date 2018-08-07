ARAWATA’S Abbey Webb was clearly the youngest competitor in this year’s Victorian Senior Motocross Championship, buy it didn’t stop her from taking the title.
Abbey, 16, won a thrilling series finale at Colac in the Clubman division in her first year out of juniors.
It was a fitting reward for the Year11 student at Korumburra Secondary College, who trains hard both on the bike with local motocross legend Peter Boyle, and in the gym at Korumburra’s Pure Fitness.
“It can be physically and mentally demanding,” Abbey said.
She held her nerve when it mattered though, piloting her YZ 250cc to the chequered flag.
The series was held over four rounds – at Horsham, Swan Hill, Albury and then Colac.
Each round has three heats.
Abbey was third overall at Horsham, second at Swan Hill, she won at Albury and then at Colac, where the state title came down to the final heat.
The racing format means that the Clubman riders are racing alongside the elite Expert riders.
By the end of the series, Abbey was beating them too, showing just how far she’s come, particularly given she’s only been racing competitively for three years.
“That never happens,” her mum Catherine said.
It’s a family affair for the Webbs.
There’s a continuously growing track at their dairy farm which Abbey and her younger brothers Blake and Harvey use whenever they can.
They’re both carving it up at junior level too, while dad David is an experienced rider and track manager at the Outtrim circuit and Catherine runs the canteen.
“We enjoy the weekends away together. It’s great family time,” Catherine said.
However, she admits she can’t watch them race!
With the state titles over, Abbey has her sights set on securing the Gippsland crown. She leads the series and will be hard to catch.
It means next year she’ll be heading to the Expert class, even though Year12 studies will be a priority. Abbey has plans to be a midwife.
Her motocross development will be fast-tracked even further following her selection to attend an elite riding camp in Melbourne.
She’ll be one of only eight from Victoria, across a range of disciplines including enduro and off-road racing. As the only motocross representative, she’ll get some quality time with the tutors.
Abbey said she hopes her results encourage other girls to get on a bike.
“Don’t be scared. Girls can do it too and show the boys how to ride sometimes!”
