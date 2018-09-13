I’VE only been doing parkrun for six months but it has certainly taken hold.
The weather report that you start to check on the Sunday – focusing on 7-9am and then every few days hoping for no rain and not too cold, or at least no rain to start with.
The hills on the Koonwarra run are few but make a challenge for all. Some don’t like the incline at the start after the tunnel – thoughts such as “I’m already tired, can I make it the rest of the way?” For others it’s the hill at the end, “can I keep running till the finish line or will I have to walk some of it?”
Another question is “who moved the turning cone? Each week it gets further away – wasn’t it straight after the third bridge, not km’s away?” (or so it seems!).
The tail walker volunteer position is very popular and sought after. It’s a great way to really see the rail trail and notice the surroundings, while giving lots of encouragement and support to all the runners and walkers that you pass.
PBs are part of the parkrun but mean different things to different people. Some try to improve or just want to meet a goal, others just like to participate, it does not matter.
Just doing the parkrun and being part of a group that comes together weekly for a short time while remaining active gives a great feeling. All ready to do it all again next week.
This week 85 people ran, jogged and walked the course, of whom 12 were first timers and 15 recorded new Personal Bests. Representatives of five different clubs took part.
One tourist, Andrew Reynolds from Point Cook (also an RD there) made Koonwarra his 200th run. Andrew is also a bit of alphabet tourist, only needing parkruns with the letters ‘I’ and ‘O’ to complete the A-Z. Inverloch: he might be coming your way soon!
One local milestone today: Sarah Lewis ran her 50th, accompanied by Raven!
She ran 31 of these at Koonwarra, and only a couple of weeks ago ran a PB of 18:44 which also set the female course record here! Sarah set her best PB of 18:37 at Inverloch and has also run at Bega, Maribyrnong and Churchill.
Today’s event was made possible by nine volunteers, including Amy White, Sarah Knox, Steve and Kelly Fuery, Lynette McCarthy, Janice Bouquet, Judy Langstaff and Joel Langstaff and Trudi Roy. We also welcomed our newest parkrunner, Harper White!
The full results and a complete event history can be found on the Koonwarra parkrun Results Page.
Blue skies, milestones, debuts and PBs!
