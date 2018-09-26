BASS swimmer Bowen Gough came home from the Victorian Open Short Course Championships held at the Melbourne Sports & Aquatic Centre on September 15th and 16 with a haul of five medals – two gold and three silver.
Racing against the best in Victoria, Bowen dominated the Butterfly events winning gold in both the 100 and 200 metre races.
In a very exciting finish in the 100m fly, Bowen came from behind at the last turn to out touch his Nunawading team mate Matt Temple by the narrowest margin possible in swimming, one one-hundredth of a second.
In the 200m Fly, which is his speciality event, Bowen demonstrated his superiority over the longer distance leading from the start to finish to win comfortably three seconds ahead of the second placed swimmer.
Proving his versatility Bowen also did a personal best time to win a surprise silver medal in the 100m individual medley and combined with his talented Nunawading team mates, Andrew Rice, Matthew Temple and Brendon Smith, to win an additional two silver medals in the Medley and Freestyle relays.
It has been a very exciting six months of major competition for Bowen who started his swimming journey with the local South Gippsland Bass Swimming Club when he was seven years old training locally at both the Wonthaggi and Leongatha pools.
After narrowly missing the Commonwealth Games team earlier in the year Bowen was selected in the Victorian Youth Touring Team and travelled to the Singapore Swimming Championships in May where he had a very exciting competition winning gold in the 200m Fly.
He also had a very memorable swimming moment standing on the podium alongside reigning Olympic Gold medallist Joseph Schooling who won the gold with Bowen coming home with the bronze in the 100m Fly.
Bowen has also recently had the honour of being selected as part of the Swimming Australia Youth Transition Squad and will travel to both Tokyo and Japan in November with the Australian squad to compete in the FINA Swimming World Cup events against the best swimmers in the world.
Bowen’s a Victorian champion
