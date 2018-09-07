THE Gippstar Awards have a long and proud history and recognise high level sporting achievement by talented Gippslanders across a variety of different sporting pursuits.
There were 25 awards received by the successful nominees for the monthly awards from July 2017-June 2018 in both Open and Junior categories.
The overall winner for the Annual Open Award was Aislin Jones for Clay Target Shooting and the Annual Junior Award winner was Ruby Storm for her sport of swimming.
Winner of the Bass Coast section was Craig Hollins for his world record windsurfing title where he sailed 659km in just 24 hours, which is the longest distance anyone has windsurfed in a single day.
Craig is Bass Coast’s star
