In the Alberton A Grade Netball Grand Final, the match was close all the way to the finish, with only a goal separating the eventual winners Foster and Fish Creek at three quarter time but Foster pulled away in the closing stages, hitting crucial goals at pressure moments to take it out; Foster 35 to Fish Creek 29. The premiers are, from left, back, Nicks McKenzie, Brittney McKenzie, Taz McKenzie, Brylee Angwin, Brylee Angwin, Kelsey Angwin, Jayde McGlead, Jeanette Brown, front, Keighley Starrett (best on court), Yasmin Duursma and Tyla Angwin. M1073618