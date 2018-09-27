THE Inverloch RSL was presented with the ‘Duke of Edinburgh Shield’ as the best performed RSL bowls team in Victoria for 2018.
This year, more than 80 RSL sub-branches were represented in the competition, conducted at 14 venues throughout Victoria.
The Inverloch RSL sent two teams to the event.
Inverloch Blue and Inverloch Gold comprised a total of 34 bowlers.
The Gold team however, won all its sectional matches ending the tournament with five wins and a total of 159 shots up.
Well done to both Inverloch teams.
Inverloch RSL wins Duke Shield
