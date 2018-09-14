POLICE and emergency are currently on scene at a three car collision in Inverloch this morning.
It is believed the three car collided on the Bass Highway just west of Inverloch shortly before 10.45am.
Two people have been airlifted and a third is expected to be airlifted to Melbourne shortly.
Two of those have life threatening injuries.
Another two people have been transport by road ambulance with non-life threatening injuries.
The Bass Highway is currently closed, and expected to remain closed for another four hours (6pm).
Major Collision investigation Unit investigators are en route and police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.