WONTHAGGI’S boxing sensation Charles ‘The Prince’ Joma won the 69kg elite Victorian title against the talented Callum Wilcock in a tough fight on Saturday, September 8.
Charles’ journey to the gold medal began with a fight in Brunswick at the end of last month. It was a quarter final on a Saturday which he won, and then he backed it up with another win in the semi-final the next day against a very worthy boxer Mason Smith who had beaten Charles twice this year.
“Charles has only been out of the youth division for a year. He dominated the division becoming state champ of the 17 to 19-year olds and runner-up in the nationals that year in youth,” proud coach Scott Williamson said.
“He has now had over 43 fights around Australia and abroad and he continues to improve after every bout.
“Our focus is now towards December and trying to take out the National title in the elite 69kg division. That’s the pinnacle for amateur fighters. You can’t get any higher than that in our country.”
Charles’ ultimate goal is to compete at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and the victory at last weekend’s fight has set him on the right path.
‘The Prince’ will hope to do well in the elite division once again next year with the hope of making it to the world amateurs, which will be the next step towards the Olympic dream.
Charles has just turned 19 and has worked with coach Scott Williamson for six years.
Scott has played a big role in not just Charles’ boxing career but his life as well.
“Scott has helped me achieve everything so far, he takes me to fights, trains me and I wouldn’t be where I am today if it wasn’t for him,” Charles said.
The Prince has a big future ahead of him with coach Scott hopeful the young prodigy will turn pro by the time he’s 21.
