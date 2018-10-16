FORMER Phillip Island and Gippsland Power star, Sam Docherty, will now lead the Carlton Blues into their newest era under senior coach Brendon Bolton.
Right at this moment, it makes four ex-Gippsland Power players in top roles.
Docherty and Patrick Cripps were announced as co-captains of the club at recent John Nicholls Medal presentation night.
With the appointment, Docherty and Cripps join a revered group of champion Carlton captains including Marc Murphy, Chris Judd, Anthony Koutoufides, Craig Bradley and Stephen Kernahan.
A Blues’ supporter from birth, Docherty made an immediate impact at Carlton since arriving from the Brisbane Lions in 2013.
A key cog in the Blues’ backline, the 24-year-old won his first John Nicholls Medal in 2016 and was runner-up to Murphy in 2017.
In the same year, he became Carlton’s first All-Australian selection in six years before being elevated to the position of Vice President of the AFL Players’ Association at the start of 2018.
The Phillip Island product said it was a lifelong dream to be named co-captain of the club he grew up supporting.
“It’s a big club with such a rich history, with some legends who have been captains of the club themselves and we’re lucky enough to now join our names to that list of leaders, which is an incredible privilege,” Docherty said.
“Clearly the joint captaincy is a new direction for the club, but both ‘Crippa’ and I have sat down and had really honest chats about how we’re going to take this group forward together. Despite our various differences, in personality and approaches to leadership, we complement each other well and the main thing for us is our common goal to take this club back to sustained success.
“We will also be aided by the wealth of knowledge ‘Murph’ has – he’s been our leader in some pretty tough times for our footy club and this year again led so strongly on game day and during the week, so he’ll be someone we bounce ideas off and use as a resource throughout the year and we will be indebted to him for that.
“I want to thank the football club for this immense opportunity. We’re ready for the challenge and ready to lead this club back to where it should be.”
