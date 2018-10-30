PHILLIP Island is one of Australia’s premier tourist holiday and lifestyle destinations.
And at ‘Somerset Park’, Rhyll, to be offered for sale at auction on Friday, November 23, you have the unique opportunity to encompass the Phillip Island lifestyle while farming cattle, sheep, horses or any pursuing any other form of agricultural interest.
Selling agent, Don Olden of Elders, says the property has much to recommend it.
“It’s a very attractive property with a good cover of trees, well-watered, with a unique wetlands with abundant birdlife and in an excellent location when you consider its proximity to Cowes and the rest of what the Island has to offer,” Mr Olden said.
“There are potentially multiple sources of income, the property would lend itself to a range of agricultural pursuits and being right in the middle of such an important visitor destination; the possibilities are endless, subject to approval of course.”
Two existing country cottage style dwellings are perfect for permanent residence, B&B or holiday style accommodation. Your own private wetlands/lake, which is a haven for birds & wildlife, has potential for tourism or simply a nature lovers retreat.
Somerset Park comprises 100 acres of very gently undulating land with excellent tree cover and is well fenced to six paddocks.
A secure water supply consists of town water, the lake, plus three additional stock dams. Heavy duty stockyards provide for easy livestock management.
The main home has three bedrooms, one bathroom and is a comfortable rendered solid brick, country style cottage with some added European features.
An exquisite front verandah opens out to a private large, low maintenance lawn area filled with both native and other trees/shrubs.
The second cottage has an ideal open plan kitchen/living area with one bedroom, one bathroom and a timber verandah that overlooks the lovely trees and paddocks.
A third building, a removed home, has been previously used as a studio.
Shedding consists of a lock-up garage, machinery shed and a workshop.
An elevated part of the property boasts magnificent panoramic views overlooking Westernport Bay and beyond and is the perfect position to build your dream home.
Somerset Park is just a short drive to the beautiful swimming and surf beaches of Phillip Island.
Cowes and San Remo shops, cafes and restaurants are approximately a 10-minute drive away.
Rhyll for fishing and boat ramp, is only 3kms, the award winning Purple Hen winery is only 2km plus the Owen Roberts Nature Reserve (walking and cycling tracks) is just 1km away.
It’s an easy drive from Melbourne of about one hour and 30 minutes.
Phillip Island is highly renowned for its tourism, Penguin Parade, seal rocks, pristine swimming and surf beaches, fishing, boating and holiday atmosphere and Somerset Park is a rare opportunity to own a significant slice of it.
The property is expected to sell in the $1.4m to $1.6m range.
If you would like to inspect this property or have any questions, please contact Don Olden on 0417 805 312 or Nick Myer 0427 610 278.
The auction is on Friday, November 23 at 1pm on site at 170 Harbison Road, Rhyll.
