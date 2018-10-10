THE Korumburra Wildcats Under 18 Boys VJBL team narrowly missed out on taking the Division 2 Championship in the final game of the season against Frankston.
The team comprised of players from all over the South Gippsland region and started the game strongly, jumping out to a quick eight-point lead thanks to some strong shooting from Keith Robinson.
The game became more defensive in the second quarter with Frankston pegging back a few points thanks to some nice finishing from limited opportunities.
The Wildcats were up four points at half time.
The third quarter started at a fast pace with Frankston making some early baskets.
Patrick Ryan steadied the ship for the Wildcats with some nice mid-range shots, but they were not dropping for any of the other Wildcats, the third quarter belonging to the Blues, up six going into the last quarter.
The Korumburra boys lifted their intensity immediately, Brady Mitchell a beast on the boards and Keith Robinson lighting it up from the perimeter splashing three pointers at will.
With under two minutes to go coach Scott McKenzie had done a great job to get the team within striking distance, only three points down.
Unfortunately, the couple of good looks they had wouldn’t drop and Frankston held on for a slim four-point win 55-51, in a highly entertaining game of basketball.
Keith Robinson 27pts and Patrick Ryan 12pts were the stars for the Wildcats.
Wildcats runners-up
