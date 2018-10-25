THE Wonthaggi Croquet Club held its annual hi/lo doubles on Saturday, October 13. Prior to commencement of play, a new shrub was planted in remembrance of Ian Hamilton, a past member and resident green keeper. After much jigging and re-jigging of the draw, due to unforeseen complications, Sue Cartwright got the competition under way, the start of a beautiful day for the eight pairs that took the field. The competition, although at times fierce, was played with fun in mind, and fun was certainly the theme of the day. The tournament was structured to have a finals play-off between the best two pairs on the day. Pairing Peter Donovan and Ray Ogle managed to get through their games undefeated, whilst Gerry Kool and Tony Cobbledick lost only one of their games. The final was a closely fought match, and Peter and Ray won the day. Managing a tournament is not easy, so credit is due to tournament manager Sue and her intrepid offsider, Barbara Fraser, who kept her on track for a well-run day. Alan Mullaney once again manned the BBQ, and the club would also like to thank all others who assisted in preparation for the day.
The club also participated in seniors’ week, opening its doors on Thursday, October 18, and Friday, October 19, from 10.00am to 2.00pm, for anyone to come and have a try. There werenÕt many takers, but all are invited to remember that the club days are Monday, from 4.00pm onwards, and Wednesdays and Saturdays, from 10.00am. All are welcome to join.
Wonthaggi Croquet Club holds fierce and fun tournament
