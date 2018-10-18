THE Golf Croquet pennant season has reached its halfway mark with the West Gippsland section being a tight affair to date.
Warragul leads the way from Drouin on hoops (five wins each) with the two Wonthaggi teams in third and fourth places.
Both have 4 wins each with Wonthaggi 2 in third on hoops difference.
Phillip Island, Morwell and Leongatha fill the last three places.
To get to the half way mark, the two Wonthaggi teams played each other on Tuesday, October 9 with Wonthaggi 1 taking out the honours 8 games to 6.
Games were 6-all until the last two doubles matches. A hard fought day in sometimes wet conditions.
One of Wonthaggi’s members, Ray Ball, ventured to Ballarat last weekend to play in the Alexandra/Western Ballarat combined open singles and doubles events.
Ray finished runner-up in the singles and a credible fourth in the doubles.
Some Wonthaggi members will travel to Morwell, Warragul and Korumburra for singles and doubles tournaments in the next few weeks to try and keep the club’s flag flying.
Don’t forget the Come and Try days on October 18 and 19 from 10am to 2pm as part of Seniors’ week.
Club days during daylight savings are: Monday from 4pm and Wednesday and Saturday from 10am.
Come and join in.
Wonthaggi croquet teams in the hunt
