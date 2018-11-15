LAST Saturday, the weather was kind to us at Wonthaggi Little Aths with the sun shining and only a light wind.
The athletes at the Wonthaggi Little Athletics Club were out in force, pushing themselves to run faster, throw further and jump longer – or higher in the case of our athletes competing in the high jump.
A total of 85 athletes competed on Saturday with 59 athletes achieving 137 personal best scores between them; a great effort. Ten athletes scored 4 PBs out of 5 events.
They are: Jake Marotta: Jav, LJ, 60mH, 70m; Riley Rutland: Jav, LJ, 60mH, 70m; Oscar Shumack: Jav, LJ, 60mH, 70m; Hayden Purton: Sp, 60mH, 70m, HJ; Qiarshi Adams: Jav, LJ, 60mH, 70m; Mackenzie Wain: SP, HJ, 200m, 80mH; Aidan Smyth: TJ, 60mH, Disc, 70m; Lucy Thompson: SP, HJ, 60mH 70m; Rosinda Charlton: LJ, 60mH, 70m, 50m; and Ailish Flynn: Jav, LJ, 60mH, 70m.
Well done everyone! A reminder to parents that this month’s committee meeting will be held at the Wonthaggi Workmans Club on Tuesday, November 13 at 6pm. We look forward to seeing some new faces.
137 personal bests at Wonthaggi Little Aths
