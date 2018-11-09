With early polling places set to open on Monday, November 12, the sitting Member goes into the election on top of the ballot paper.
In a tight race it could be the difference between winning and losing.
His closest competition is expected to come from former Bass Coast Shire Council Mayor, Cr Jordan Crugnale of the ALP who drew the number three position on the ballot paper behind another well-known local councillor, Clare Le Serve.
Speaking about the favourable draw, Mr Paynter, said he was pleased but downplayed its significance.
“Obviously it’s better to be on the top than down the bottom, so I’ll take that, but voters in this electorate are very engaged so I don’t expect it to play much of a part in the final result,” he said.
There were eight candidates for Bass at the time nominations closed at lunchtime today. Most of them are expected at a candidates forum in Cowes tonight, Friday, November 9.
In ballot paper order they are:
Brian Paynter, Liberal
Clare Le Serve, Ind
Jordan Crugnale, Labor
Ross Mcphee DLP
Ronnie Bauer, Ind
Kate Lempriere, Ind
Frank Ripa, Shooters, Fishers & Farmers Vic
David Arnault, Greens