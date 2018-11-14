VOTING in the State Election started on Monday this week and if you have a legitimate reason, like you will be working on Saturday, November 24, you can vote now at one of a number of Early Voting Centres in your area.
But if you must vote early, try not to attend during the lunch hour!
At Leongatha to, there was a long line of people outside the converted shop at 40 McCartin Street, Leongatha waiting to get in
Here are some of the locations where you can ‘vote early’:
• Cowes EVC, Shop 2, 42 Thompson Avenue, Cowes
• Bass Electorate Office EVC, 1/20 Inverloch Road, Wonthaggi
• Gippsland South Electorate Office EVC, 40 McCartin Street, Leongatha.
They are open from 8.30 am to 6.00 pm, Monday to Friday, November 12 – 23.
Extended hours: Saturday, November 17 – 9am to 5pm and Thursday, November 22 – 8.30 am to 8.00 pm